Muskogee Teen Arrested For Manslaughter

Bethany Police have identified the 15-year-old victim in a recent fatal gun shooting.

Authorities were initially dispatched to a home near North Wilburn Avenue and Northwest 17th Street after a 911 call was received concerning a shooting Sunday night.

While at the scene, officers located the victim, identified as Floyd Davenport IV of Muskogee. Davenport was transported to the hospital where he later died.

7/15/2018: 16-Year-Old Arrested In Bethany For Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old

16-year-old Rodrigues White of Muskogee was interviewed by police, and arrested after questioning.

Current charges are manslaughter and reckless conduct.