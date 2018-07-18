Tulsa Man Faces Charges Related To Several Vehicle, Trailer Thefts

A Tulsa man is out of jail on bond as he faces charges related to a series of vehicle thefts that police say took place throughout most of last year.

Jail records show Charles Stephens Senior was booked into jail Tuesday night and posted bond early Wednesday morning.

Charles Stephens Junior is also charged in the case and was booked into jail last month.

They are charged in a vehicle theft ring in December.

Court documents show both men confessed to several crimes, including stealing motorcycles and a truck.

Stephens additionally confessed to stealing several trailers. The documents also claim both men are gang members.