Suspect In Multi-State Crime Spree Arrested In Maine

A Florida man was arrested in Maine on Monday he is wanted for burglaries in 10 states, including Oklahoma.

The York County Sheriff's Office says that after two area businesses were burglarized an investigation led them to Joseph Hodge. Hodge of Jacksonville, Florida was located at a motel in Auburn, Maine. Hodge was arrested without incident, deputies say he had around $35,000 in his possession.

Hodge has multiple warrants for burglary and theft-related offenses in the states of Idaho, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Arkansas, and Maine. Hodge apparently different names and aliases. His vehicle had registration plates that were stolen from Florida.

Hodge is charged with three counts of Class C Burglary and remains incarcerated with a $70,000 bail. York County Detectives say they are coordinating with investigators from the other states to learn more about Joseph Hodge’s multi-state crime series.