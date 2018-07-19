Suspect In Multi-State Crime Spree Arrested In Maine - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Suspect In Multi-State Crime Spree Arrested In Maine

Posted: Updated:
YORK COUNTY, Maine -

A Florida man was arrested in Maine on Monday he is wanted for burglaries in 10 states, including Oklahoma. 

06/20/2018 Related Story: Police Search For Suspect In Multi-County Crime Spree

The York County Sheriff's Office says that after two area businesses were burglarized an investigation led them to Joseph Hodge. Hodge of Jacksonville, Florida was located at a motel in Auburn, Maine. Hodge was arrested without incident, deputies say he had around $35,000 in his possession.

Hodge has multiple warrants for burglary and theft-related offenses in the states of Idaho, Georgia, Florida, Missouri, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Arkansas, and Maine. Hodge apparently different names and aliases. His vehicle had registration plates that were stolen from Florida. 

Hodge is charged with three counts of Class C Burglary and remains incarcerated with a $70,000 bail. York County Detectives say they are coordinating with investigators from the other states to learn more about Joseph Hodge’s multi-state crime series.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.