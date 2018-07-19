Oklahoma AG Hopeful Board Of Health Handles Medical Marijuana Co - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Oklahoma AG Hopeful Board Of Health Handles Medical Marijuana Correctly

Posted: Updated:

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he is hopeful the state board of health will handle the implementation of medical marijuana correctly.

Lawsuits have been filed against the state health department after it released rules many say went against state question 788.

07/13/18 Related Story: Lawsuits Filed Against State Health Department Concerning Medical Marijuana Rules

At the advice of the attorney general, the health department is now working to revise its rules.

"I'm optimistic that the board is going to deal with this in a responsible way, and move from where they are which is setting policy, which is not within their delegated authority. Enact rules that simply implement state question 788, and any kind of policy questions that emerge need to go to the state legislature from here," said Hunter

07/18/2018 Related Story: Medical Marijuana: Board Of Health To Hold Special Meeting After AG's Advice

State question 788 goes into effect next week.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.