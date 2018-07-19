Oklahoma AG Hopeful Board Of Health Handles Medical Marijuana Correctly

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter says he is hopeful the state board of health will handle the implementation of medical marijuana correctly.

Lawsuits have been filed against the state health department after it released rules many say went against state question 788.

At the advice of the attorney general, the health department is now working to revise its rules.

"I'm optimistic that the board is going to deal with this in a responsible way, and move from where they are which is setting policy, which is not within their delegated authority. Enact rules that simply implement state question 788, and any kind of policy questions that emerge need to go to the state legislature from here," said Hunter

State question 788 goes into effect next week.