Chouteau Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Oologah Stabbing Death

Prosecutors charge a Chouteau man with first-degree murder with the stabbing death of another man in late June.

Sheriff's deputies say 39-year-old Robert Kent Kraft gave different versions of what happened in the moments leading up to Justin Johnson's death on Saturday, June 30th.

Witnesses say hours before the fatal stabbing, they heard Johnson and another man arguing with Elizabeth Rollings.

Rollings, who is charged with child neglect, reportedly had relationships with both Kraft and Johnson