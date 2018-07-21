Teen Stabbing Marks 23rd Tulsa Homicide Of 2018

A teenager has been arrested for murder in the stabbing death of another teen during a fight.

Tulsa Police say all individuals involved in the events leading up to a homicide are teenagers except one adult, who tried to de-escalate the situation.

The 18-year-old victim died about an hour after police say Shandrick Richardson stabbed him. Richardson is 17.

"It's just really tragic. I think any of these juveniles, if they would have just stepped back for a minute, maybe even 30 seconds and said 'Is there another way we can deal with this?' would have done that. But they didn't," said Sgt. Dave Walker.

Before the stabbing, Sgt. Dave Walker says Richardson hit a 14-year-old boy in the face with a gun then ran off near East 51st Street and North Rockford. That's where police say they got a call about someone carrying a gun and being chased by several people.

About ten minutes later officers learned about a fight breaking out between 10 people just down the road. Police say Richardson went to a relative's home to hide.

"As it plays out, the homeowner, the voice of reason is in there trying to talk to Richardson, saying settle down, this is not worth whatever it is we're doing," said Sgt. Walker.

But when he heard a fight going on outside Sgt. Walker says Richardson came outside with a knife and stabbed the victim in the driveway.

"It's really sad when we've got lives changed now forever,"

Walker encourages parents to have serious conversations with their kids about how senseless violence can end a life.

"The only saving grace is if we can get to these kids somehow, someway and say 'Think about what just happened. You've got an opportunity to learn. And then maybe an opportunity to teach," said Sgt. Walker.

The victim's name has not been released. This marks Tulsa's 23rd homicide of the year.