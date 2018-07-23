Potential Dispensaries In Limbo As Medical Marijuana Details Still In Works

Medical marijuana is just days away from becoming legal in Oklahoma, but for many supporters, that doesn't mean much.

There are still a lot of details to work out, including applications for patients and training for doctors who plan to recommend medical marijuana for patients.

State Question 788, the law allowing medical marijuana in Oklahoma, takes effect on Thursday, but would-be dispensaries, like Isaac Caviness’ Hemp Rx in Tulsa, are still in limbo.

"Until those things happen, we are just in a holding pattern here," Caviness said.

That's because of controversial regulations imposed by the Department of Health regarding the implementation of State Question 788.

Now, the Legislature is getting involved – meaning the debate over how 788 is applied is still on.

"The question right now is will the health department even roll out what they've got," Caviness said.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter Addressed the issue last week.

"So, where we go from here is, there is a working group that the Legislature has in place that the stakeholders need to begin engaging with and so these policy issues need to move to that working group," he said.

Caviness and other 788 supporters say they will be meeting in those groups Wednesday and then rallying outside the Department of Health Thursday.

In the meantime, he said law enforcement across the state will begin decriminalizing possession of marijuana.

Patients, though, won't be able to apply for a state license for medical marijuana for another month.

Until then, users face a ticket instead of a potential felony, which is a silver lining for medical marijuana patients in an otherwise cloudy future.

New Health Solutions Oklahoma just released its model legislation for State Question 788; it’s 275 pages.

Overall, they disagree with the Department of Health regulations and want a timely, responsible implementation.