Police Searching For Suspect In Attempted Abduction At Grove Spl - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Searching For Suspect In Attempted Abduction At Grove Splash Pad

Posted: Updated:
GROVE, Oklahoma -

Authorities near Grand Lake are still searching for a man who witnesses say tried to kidnap a one-year-old girl.

It allegedly happened at a splash pad in Grove in broad daylight.

Grove Police Chief Mark Morris says a woman reported Monday afternoon that a man tried kidnapping her niece.

The woman says she took her niece into a bathroom at a splash pad and the guy followed them inside.

Morris says the man tried to grab the little girl, but the woman shoved him and he ran off.

7/23/2018 Related Story:  Grove Police Investigating Reported Attempted Kidnapping

Police say she did the right thing by calling police immediately.

The chief says what happened is causing concern in the community, but he says the best thing families can do is be aware of their surroundings while in public.

“We don’t want people to be paranoid,” he said.  “We want them to be aware, and again, not to hesitate if they feel uncomfortable, if they see something that concerns them, to call their local police department.”

Morris says his department is reviewing security video from nearby businesses as they try to track this man down.

Police say he’s older, tall, and has long gray hair and a gray beard.  They say he was seen driving a late model, black Ford Focus.

The police chief is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

If you know anything, call the Grove Police Department.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.