Police Searching For Suspect In Attempted Abduction At Grove Splash Pad

Authorities near Grand Lake are still searching for a man who witnesses say tried to kidnap a one-year-old girl.

It allegedly happened at a splash pad in Grove in broad daylight.

Grove Police Chief Mark Morris says a woman reported Monday afternoon that a man tried kidnapping her niece.

The woman says she took her niece into a bathroom at a splash pad and the guy followed them inside.

Morris says the man tried to grab the little girl, but the woman shoved him and he ran off.

7/23/2018 Related Story: Grove Police Investigating Reported Attempted Kidnapping

Police say she did the right thing by calling police immediately.

The chief says what happened is causing concern in the community, but he says the best thing families can do is be aware of their surroundings while in public.

“We don’t want people to be paranoid,” he said. “We want them to be aware, and again, not to hesitate if they feel uncomfortable, if they see something that concerns them, to call their local police department.”

Morris says his department is reviewing security video from nearby businesses as they try to track this man down.

Police say he’s older, tall, and has long gray hair and a gray beard. They say he was seen driving a late model, black Ford Focus.

The police chief is asking for any witnesses to come forward.

If you know anything, call the Grove Police Department.