Owasso Man Killed At Tulsa Apartments, Police Searching For Shooter

Tulsa police are looking for the killer who shot a man to death early Wednesday morning.

Police say it was possibly a robbery in the middle of the night.

They say the shooting happened at Sierra Point Apartments near 11th and Garnett.

The victim was from Owasso. Police say he was shot in the leg and bled to death within minutes.

“This is one where the public can absolutely give us some help,” said Sergeant Dave Walker. “Somebody in that complex, you don’t have to give us your name, but you know what’s going on in that complex and this is where Tulsa steps up.”

Sgt. Walker says the victim has no history of trouble and his family has no idea why he was out at midnight at the Sierra Pointe Apartments.

“From everything we can tell, it’s the first time the victim has been in this area, so something lured him to the area,” said Walker.

Police received a call about shots being fired Wednesday morning shortly after midnight. They say they found a truck nearby with a man inside, bleeding. They believe he wrecked the truck trying to get away.

Investigators say they are looking for witnesses or video, but they have little information so far.

“Maybe even the person who shot him didn’t want to kill him,” said Walker, “but the fact is, he’s shot, he bled out, and now we have a murder with very little to go on.”

Police say the 24-year-old victim was shot in between buildings at the apartment complex and ran to the parking lot to leave, but he didn’t make it even a block before he wrecked the truck.

Investigators discovered that the victim withdrew a small amount of money just before the shooting, but he didn’t have the cash when police found him.

“There’s nothing to say he’s into something that got him killed, but, that being said, something lured him to that complex and has him withdrawing money,” stated Walker. “If it’s not drugs, it has to be buying something. It could be, I don’t know, anything.”

Police have not released the victim’s name, but say they have notified his family.