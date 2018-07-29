Friends Remember Cyclist Killed In Tulsa Truck Accident

On Saturday a bicyclist died after police say he was hit by a truck in midtown.

Friends say Thiemo Schmidt and his friend were riding their bikes near 11th and Harvard when they were struck by a pickup.

"This is something Thiemo loved to do is to go around town and ride his bike and it just broke my heart when I saw it," said friend Chris Huber.

Police say the accident happened just before 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning. Officers say the other cyclist wasn't seriously hurt and both were using proper lighting for biking at night.

Thiemo's later he died in the hospital from his injuries. His friends say he was kind and adventurous and loved to ride his bike. They say he will be sorely missed.

"He had his whole future in front of him and just in a split second it's gone," said friend Laith Nabilsi.