Recreational Marijuana Petition Reaches Signature Count

Activist group Green the Vote says it has obtained enough signatures to put recreational marijuana on the November ballot with over 132,000 total.

That's 8,000 more than required for the August 8th deadline. SQ 797 would also allow for commercial entities to set up a recreational marijuana industry in the state.

The signatures now have to be verified in order for state question 797 to make the ballot. The deadline for petitions to be approved by the Governor for the November vote is August 27th.

Earlier in July Secretary of State James Williamson suggested that with the closer the petition gets to the deadline the less likely it is to complete the verification process, though he did not give an exact timeline for how long the process would take.

