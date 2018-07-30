Severe Storms Knock Out Power Across Green Country

Severe storms that moved through Green County caused several power outages.

The National Weather Service began issuing severe thunderstorm warnings just before 2 p.m. Monday, July 30, 2018; the main threat was winds in excess of 70 mph.

PSO reported more than 10,000 outages at one point, but as of s of 5:45 p.m., that number had gone down to nearly 4,643.

Outages include:

Tulsa County - 1,969

Osage County - 57

Washington County - 1,256

Rogers County - 587

Wagoner County - 313

Mayes County - 124

Delaware County - 74

Okmulgee County - 258

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is also reporting more than 2,700 outages