Severe Storms Knock Out Power Across Green Country

TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Severe storms that moved through Green County caused several power outages.

The National Weather Service began issuing severe thunderstorm warnings just before 2 p.m. Monday, July 30, 2018; the main threat was winds in excess of 70 mph.

7/30/2018 Related Story: Dangerous Storms Moving Through NE Oklahoma

PSO reported more than 10,000 outages at one point, but as of s of 5:45 p.m., that number had gone down to nearly 4,643.

Outages include:

  • Tulsa County - 1,969
  • Osage County - 57
  • Washington County - 1,256
  • Rogers County - 587
  • Wagoner County - 313
  • Mayes County - 124
  • Delaware County - 74
  • Okmulgee County - 258

Verdigris Valley Electric Cooperative is also reporting more than 2,700 outages

