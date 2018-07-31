Public Welcome At Veteran's Funeral In Sapulpa - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Public Welcome At Veteran's Funeral In Sapulpa

Roger Quinn Roger Quinn
SAPULPA, Oklahoma -

The medical examiner's office has positively identified the body found in the woods of northern Cherokee County as missing veteran Roger Quinn, according to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.

Quinn's body was found July 29, more than two weeks after he went missing. His mother, Darlene Allensworth, told News On 6 her son had PTSD from serving in Afghanistan and liked to get out on his own in nature.

Hunters found his backpack with clothing and cell phone inside, and his body was found about a mile away. 

The family would like to invite veterans and other members of the public to attend Roger Quinn's memorial service at 10 a.m. Thursday, August 2, 2018, at Greenhill Funeral Home in Sapulpa. The address is 400 East Teel Road.

A graveside service with military honors will all take place on the grounds of the funeral home.

We have had so many amazing memories, and stories shared about Roger in the last few days and it has warmed our hearts to hear just how truly loved he really was, and the impact he was able to make on so many different peoples lives," the family said in a statement.

"We ask if anyone would like to share a memory of their time spent with him to please do so, there will be a time set aside at the memorial. We welcome all that would like to come and celebrate Roger's life."

In lieu of flowers, a GoFund Me account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Here is a link if you can help: Roger Quinn, Jr. Funeral Expenses.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, authorities say.

