Tulsa Man Arrested In Connection To Quadruple Shooting

One of three people charged in a recent Tulsa shooting has been arrested. Tulsa Police say Toby Elmore Crawford Jr. was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the July 1 shooting at Echo Trail Apartments in the 6300 block of South 107th East Avenue.

Four people were wounded in the shooting - including Crawford.

Police say a 33-year-old man told them three people tried to rob him in the parking lot of the complex. He was shot twice in the stomach.

The victim pulled out his own gun and fired at the three suspects as they were driving away. Crawford, Monique Wilson and Jhermahnte Green were in the vehicle, police say, and all were wounded.

7/1/2018 Related Story: Police: Four Wounded During Tulsa Armed Robbery, Shooting

Crawford, 25, was booked July 31 on charges of shooting with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction and gang-related offense.

There are warrants out for the arrests of Wilson and Green, records show.