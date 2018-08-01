A judge found there was enough evidence for a Wagoner County couple to stand trial for child sexual abuse in the death of a young relative.

Bill and Lisa Woolley were arrested in April for the death of 14-month-old Elijah Woolley who, according to the medical examiner’s report, died of suffocation and showed evidence of sexual abuse.

During the initial investigation, Wagoner County Sheriff’s investigators learned a 5-year-old child also lived with the Woolleys. Investigators said he told a sexual assault nurse examiner he had also been sexually abused in the home.

In addition to child sexual abuse and enabling child sexual abuse charges, a judge added two more child sexual charges to Bill and Lisa Woolley at a preliminary hearing on July 31, 2018.

A trial date will be announced later.