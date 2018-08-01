Wagoner County Couple To Stand Trial For Child Sexual Abuse - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Wagoner County Couple To Stand Trial For Child Sexual Abuse

Posted: Updated:
Bill Woolley (left) and Lisa Woolley (right). [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office] Bill Woolley (left) and Lisa Woolley (right). [Wagoner County Sheriff's Office]
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A judge found there was enough evidence for a Wagoner County couple to stand trial for child sexual abuse in the death of a young relative.

Bill and Lisa Woolley were arrested in April for the death of 14-month-old Elijah Woolley who, according to the medical examiner’s report, died of suffocation and showed evidence of sexual abuse.

6/18/2018 Related Story: Broken Arrow Toddler Suffocated, Autopsy Report Shows

During the initial investigation, Wagoner County Sheriff’s investigators learned a 5-year-old child also lived with the Woolleys. Investigators said he told a sexual assault nurse examiner he had also been sexually abused in the home.

In addition to child sexual abuse and enabling child sexual abuse charges, a judge added two more child sexual charges to Bill and Lisa Woolley at a preliminary hearing on July 31, 2018.

A trial date will be announced later.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.