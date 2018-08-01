Arrest In Fatal Drive-By A Step In Cleaning Up Tulsa Streets - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Arrest In Fatal Drive-By A Step In Cleaning Up Tulsa Streets

Justin Render. [Tulsa County Jail] Justin Render. [Tulsa County Jail]
TULSA, Oklahoma -

One of Oklahoma's most wanted criminals is finally behind bars. Police say Justin Render has been on the run since a drive-by shooting in May that left one man dead.

Sergeant Dave Walker said this is a step in the right direction when it comes to cleaning up Tulsa streets, and Renders arrest could lead to information in some other cases.

Jeremy Woodfork died in May after a drive-by shooting near the Gilcrease Expressway. Police said Render was driving the car the shooter was in.

"It's one of those names we've heard in the past. It's somebody that we associate with shootings here in Tulsa, and here is an opportunity for us to make a difference," Walker said.

Police caught Render late Tuesday night in Tulsa after being on the run for months. The shooter, however, is still missing.

8/1/2018 Related Story: Tulsa Police Arrest Man Connected To Fatal Drive-By Shooting

Woodfork’s friends and family took to social media about Render's arrest saying, "We got a lil closure now. Hopefully, the trial goes well, love you brother, we got this."

Police said they knew Render’s name long before the drive-by.

"I'm not saying he's responsible for everything that's going on here in Tulsa, but he is a name that is bantered about as being one of our shooters, and probably, maybe a killer that's gotten away with a few things," Walker said.

Render has two felony firearm convictions that come as a result of having a juvenile record.

Walker said Render runs in a shady crowd but said even the criminals are getting sick of the killing.

"If you're really interested in cleaning up this town, that element that they are running in and the element that we are talking to have the opportunity to clean it up," he said.

Walker said fear can no longer be an excuse to let killers run free, "That's the bottom line. If you don't get these people off the street you're going to be afraid forever because you're going to be the next one."

Render is being held in the Tulsa County jail for first-degree murder.

