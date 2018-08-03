State Appeals Court Affirms Life Sentence In Tulsa Man's Death - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

State Appeals Court Affirms Life Sentence In Tulsa Man's Death

By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
William Campbell [Oklahoma Department of Corrections] William Campbell [Oklahoma Department of Corrections]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma appeals court has affirmed a 20-year-old man's life prison sentence in Tulsa man's shooting death.

The Court of Criminal Appeals handed down the decision Thursday in the case of William Campbell, who was found guilty of first-degree murder and a weapons charge by a jury in Tulsa County in the 2015 shooting death of 33-year-old Craig Wingard.

Campbell was 17 when he was arrested in the July 5, 2015, fatal shooting of Wingard outside a residence. Wingard, who was shot repeatedly with a .22-caliber rifle, died at a hospital three days later.

Prosecutors say Campbell shot Wingard following an argument about a set of car keys. Campbell told police he didn't mean to kill Wingard.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

