Police Arrest One Of 3 Men Charged With Murder In Tulsa Bar Shooting

One of three men charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting at a Tulsa bar in June is arrested late Monday.

45-year-old Kevin Fields was booked into the Tulsa County jail early Tuesday.

Fields, along with Mark Alexander and Kenneth Walters are charged with the shooting death of Tyrone Mitchell after a bar fight at Torchy's Briar Patch on Sunday, June 3rd, 2018.

Anyone with information about Alexander and Walters are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.