Oklahoma DPS: Working Overtime To Eliminate Backlog

Driver's license offices around Oklahoma are trying to catch up after a computer outage shut down the system for the second time in a week.

The Director of Driver License Services Jeff Hankins talked with News On 6 and says his staff wants to do their best for people, so many Oklahoma driver license offices will be open late again Wednesday.

To find out if your office is extending their business hours, check out DPS's website.

Hankins says Monday, August 6th at its Eastgate location in Tulsa they helped 80 people after hours.

He says not only computer outages, but staffing shortages are to blame for the backlog. A few weeks ago, the Driver License division was short 41 workers statewide. Now, Hankins says they're down to 29, and they're posting 8 of those jobs soon, if they haven't already.

Two things to keep in mind. First, you can make appointments at most exam station on the DPS website. And second, Hankins says customers should check what documents they need before showing up at a license site.