Michael Bever Sentencing Today For Killing 5 Broken Arrow Family Members

One of the brothers convicted of murdering five members of his Broken Arrow family could learn today how much time he will spend in prison.

After Michael Bever spoke in court during the start of sentencing last month, Judge Sharon Holmes said she needed more time to decide and today could be that day.

Back on July 24th Bever told the judge he's spent the last three years thinking about what he could have done differently and the life he could've had with his family.

He also said he hates the thought that his surviving sister would ever be afraid of him.

The District Attorney later pointed out to us that Bever never once said he was sorry when he had the chance.

After his conviction, the jury recommended five life sentences with the possibility of parole, plus 28 years for the assault on his surviving sister.

Half of the jury also wrote a letter to the judge, asking her to run the sentences concurrently as opposed to back-to-back.