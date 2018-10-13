News
Rogers Co. Election Board Claims Record Number Voters Registered Before Deadline
Rogers County Election Board says it had a record number of people register to vote on Friday's deadline.
The board extended hours and stayed open until midnight last night so people could register. Officials say in the past few weeks, they've had about 75 -125 people a week come into register.
But on Friday they had 267 people come in. Officials say registration numbers were high in Tulsa, Osage, and Wagoner County as well.