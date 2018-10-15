Vice President Coming To Tulsa To Campaign For Kevin Stitt
TULSA, Oklahoma - Vice President Mike Pence will be in Tulsa on Thursday, October 18th to campaign for Republican candidate for governor Kevin Stitt.
The state's Republican Party has released a schedule of the vice president's visit at ORU's Mabee Center.
They say the doors will open at the arena at 2 p.m. and the doors will close at 4 p.m., so everyone must be inside by then. The GOP say the rally will start a little after 4 p.m. and should be finished no later than 5:30 p.m.
Kevin Stitt defeated Mick Cornett in the August primary runoff and the most recent News On 6 poll shows him in a dead heat with Democratic candidate Drew Edmondson.
Thursday's event is free and open to the public. Because space is limited, the GOP is encouraging anyone wanting to attend to reserve free tickets.