BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - We now know the name of the man police say caused a fatal crash in Broken Arrow on Monday.

Broken Arrow Police booked 59-year-old Isiah Keys into the Tulsa County jail Tuesday evening.  He was moved there from BA's city jail.

Keys was jailed on complaints of first-degree manslaughter and DUI.

Officers say Isiah Keys was driving south on Aspen when he allegedly crossed the center line and hit a northbound car head-on.  The woman in that car was killed.  Police say the 5:45 p.m.crash caused a chain reaction with at least three other vehicles with several people suffering minor injuries.

Keys' arrest report states Isiah Keys had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, so officers could tell he was under the influence.

The name of the woman who died has not been released.