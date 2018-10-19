Broken Arrow Man Sentenced To Prison For Enticing A Minor Conviction
TULSA, Oklahoma - A federal judge sentences a Broken Arrow man for enticing a minor.
The sentencing of 23-year-old Skylor Norman to more than 10 years in prison follows his conviction in July.
The U.S. Attorney Trent Shores says Norman began a sexual relationship with a 12-year-old girl after meeting her at work. Norman claimed he didn't know she was underage.
“This prosecution serves as a stern warning to those predators who would initiate contact and use texting apps and social networking to prey upon children in northeastern Oklahoma. Your criminal actions will be exposed. Law enforcement agents will find you, and federal prosecutors will give voice to the child victims who suffered at your hand,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores.
Tulsa County prosecutors still plan to try Skylor Norman on a rape charge.