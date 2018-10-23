Memorial To Be Dedicated To OSU Homecoming Parade Crash Victims
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Stillwater will dedicate a memorial to those killed and hurt in a homecoming parade crash at Oklahoma State University three years ago on Friday, October 26th.
Dedication of the Stillwater Strong Memorial will honor the four lives lost and 50 people injured on October 24th, 2015.
The memorial features a six-foot tall, handcrafted alloy ribbon in orange and blue on a concrete base with four granite tiles describing the lives of the four victims lost. A fifth granite tile on a separate pedestal describes the memorial and the purpose behind the Stillwater Strong effort.
Killed were 23-year-old Nikita Nakal from India; 2-year-old Nash Lucas; and married couple Bonnie and Marvin Stone, both 65.
Adacia Chambers pleaded no contest in the case and received multiple life sentences last year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.