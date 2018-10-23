Crime
Search Continues For Burglary Suspect In Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - News On 6 is learning more about the search in Mayes County for a man believed to be armed and dangerous.
Andrew Frazier is wanted for three counts of burglary, two counts of larceny, and endangering others while eluding police.
Investigators say Frazier was in a stolen car when he led officers on a chase through several counties.
He got away, and after an attempted burglary near Langley Monday, deputies searched a wooded area for Frazier but didn’t find him.
If you see Frazier, call 911.