Tulsa Traffic Code Changes For Electric Scooters, Bicycles
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa City Council is set to update traffic codes concerning electric scooters and bicycles. Both are popping up in cities around the country and here in Oklahoma.
A vote could happen at City Hall Wednesday addressing changes that would put electric scooters and electric bicycles into the traffic codes.
This comes as both are creating some controversy.
Earlier in October Oklahoma State University in Stillwater banned electric scooters on campus and a change.org petition started up shortly after, as students fought to get them back.
Other cities have complained about riders abandoning them ,clogging up public spaces.
Electric scooter sharing has not come to Tulsa yet, and Wednesday's traffic code amendment would address the issue.
The ordinance change defines scooters as going no more than 15 mph and electric bicycles could go up to 28 mph and have an age restriction on who uses both of them.