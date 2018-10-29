Police Arrest Man Following Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Tulsa man in connection with a shooting at an apartment complex Sunday evening.
Officers were called about the shooting in the 3300 block of South Newton at 6:40 p.m. They arrived to find a victim shot in the leg. The victim was taken to a Tulsa hospital.
Upon further investigation, police learned the victim, Mario Edwards and another witness drove to that complex together. The three got into an argument and that's when police believe Edwards shot the victim and then fled the complex.
Police say they got a call just after 9:35 p.m., that Edwards was in the Walmart in the 200 block of South Memorial. Officers arrived and found Edwards getting into a cab and arrested him.
Mario Edwards was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill. Jail records show he has court appearance set for November 5th.