Beggs Defeats Sperry 35-21 In Emotional Game
BEGGS, Oklahoma - It was an emotional night in Beggs for Friday’s regular-season finale. The Golden Demons hosted Sperry with a district title on the line. But the two communities also rallied together to remember Kayson Tolivar.
The circumstances surrounding the game were really unbelievable but both teams came into play with a lot on the line, specifically a district title.
The word of the night was "emotional," and it was all night long. Kayson's jersey taken the coin toss, which took place at the 27-yard line. Signs and banners with his name and number could be seen all over the stadium.
35 unanswered points for the Golden Demons when it's all said and done. Beggs won 35-21.
So, the Golden Demons are the district champs for the second straight year capping off Friday night with a win.