Tulsa Mother Speaks Out After Videos Of Her Daughter Are Found On Man's Phone
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa mother speaks out after learning someone close to them is accused of secretly videotaping her 11-year-old daughter as she undressed.
The mother says she wanted to talk because she says it’s an important reminder for parents that they just shouldn’t teach their kids stranger danger, but talk to them about people they know, love, and trust.
She says this incident has shattered her faith in others.
“It completely shattered my faith and shook me to my core because I started questioning everybody around me,” she said.
We’re not showing the mother’s face or using her real name in order to protect her daughter, who police say has been the victim of nude photos taken by a man she’s known since she was a toddler, someone she and her mother trusted.
She says that telling her daughter what happened was heartbreaking.
“She kind of started crying and said, ‘I feel like he broke my chest,’ and that broke me,” the mother said.
An affidavit says that, while police were investigating Douglas McHenry Gullick for assaulting his girlfriend, the girlfriend discovered videos on his phone, along with disturbing text messages.
“They’re absolutely heinous. Very explicit detail between him and another man talking about raping my child,” the mother said.
She hasn’t told her daughter all of the details and hopes to spare her from testifying.
“I explained to her what he did was wrong and she should not be ashamed because this wasn’t her fault,” she said.
Gullick is booked into jail for child pornography and domestic assault. He declined a request for an interview.
The girl’s mother says she wants other parents to realize that children are most often at risk by someone they know.
“Because it’s not just stranger danger, it’s not people you don’t know,” she said. “People like this build a trust and they hide it well.”
She says Tulsa police initially began this investigation, but now she’s been told it’s being turned over to the FBI.