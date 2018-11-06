Police Nab Tulsa Shooting Suspect
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police arrest a shooting suspect following a chase and standoff late Monday into early Tuesday.
Officers say Tico Woods had been on the run for more than a week.
Police took Woods into custody after tracking him down. They say Woods was wanted in connection with shooting on October 28th in the 10800 block of East 33rd Court.
Late Monday, police tried to stop Tico Woods near 21st and Sheridan. After a brief chase, they say Woods got out of the van he was driving and ran off.
Police, including K9 officers converged on the neighborhood and a short time later, a resident called police saying they had seen Woods jump a fence. Officers located Woods, hiding in an upstairs apartment of a building on East 11th Street. Following a standoff, police took him into custody at about 2:45 a.m.
Police Captain Dave Roberts says one of the officers recognized the suspect's van and figured it could be him.
"He believed that this was going to be that suspect and we've since found items in the van that confirm that this was the suspect we were looking for," said Tulsa Police Captain Dave Roberts.