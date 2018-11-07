News
Tulsa City Council To Discuss Brady Street Name Change Again
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa City Council is scheduled to once again discuss changing the name of Brady Street in downtown Tulsa.
Councilor Blake Ewing is proposing the ordinance to change "Matthew Brady Street" on February 1st, 2019.
The street was originally called "Brady Street,"after Tate Brady, but was changed in 2013 over KKK ties.
The street is now called Matthew Brady Street, who was a Civil War photographer.
If approved, the street will change names again, this time to "Reconciliation Way."