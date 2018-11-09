Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign Kicks Off In Tulsa Friday
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Salvation Army in Tulsa is set to share some big news this morning when kick off their annual Red Kettle Campaign.
It's the sound of the season, the ringing of the bells outside businesses all over Tulsa.
The Salvation Army says this campaign helps more than 2,600 families during the holidays.
In addition to cash and change you can also use your credit card at the Red Kettles in the Tulsa area to donate.
The Salvation Army says they will reveal a new mascot and the winner of their naming contest as well as their goal for this 2018 campaign.
"It's exciting! We really do get to interact with a lot of people. We get to see a number of our volunteers throughout they year but at Christmas its really heightened," said Major Mark Harwell.
Friday morning's reveal will take place at the Reasors at 41st and Peoria.