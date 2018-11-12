News
After Parade Canceled, Nathan Hale ROTC Holds Ceremony Honoring Veterans
TULSA, Oklahoma - With Tulsa’s Veterans Day Parade canceled, the Nathan Hale High School ROTC wasn’t able to march.
But they still wanted to do something to show their support for veterans, so they held a ceremony at the high school gymnasium.
“The people that we’re honoring do more things than most people. They’re amazing,” said student Vanna Asher. “We have to do something for them. We have to recognize that.”
The event included a flag ceremony and a reading on the creation and history of Veterans Day as a holiday.