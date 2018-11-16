Crime
Man Arrested In Connection With Body Found In Burned Rogers Co. Trailer
Friday, November 16th 2018, 8:43 AM CST
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Bixby man late Thursday in connection with a body found inside a burned out trailer at rural Rogers County barn.
He is identified as 32-year-old Kevin Foster. He is being held in the Tulsa County jail.
The body was found after Tiawah firefighters were called about the barn fire. They arrived to find a trailer inside the barn on fire. After putting out the fire, they found a body and called the sheriff's office.
Foster is being held on a complaint of interfering with a police officer. There is also a hold out of Rogers County.