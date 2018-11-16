ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police arrest a Bixby man late Thursday in connection with a body found inside a burned out trailer at rural Rogers County barn.

He is identified as 32-year-old Kevin Foster. He is being held in the Tulsa County jail.

The body was found after Tiawah firefighters were called about the barn fire.  They arrived to find a trailer inside the barn on fire.  After putting out the fire, they found a body and called the sheriff's office.

Foster is being held on a complaint of interfering with a police officer.  There is also a hold out of Rogers County.