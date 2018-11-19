New Tulsa Initiative Seeks To Remove Barriers To Citizenship
TULSA, Oklahoma - There are an estimated 10,000 immigrants in Tulsa who qualify for citizenship but haven't taken that step. Now city government and charities are working together to get them started.
The YWCA plans to use a new grant to target help for the permanent residents who are already here - to move them towards naturalization.
The new grant is $50,000 this year, announced this morning by Mayor G.T. Bynum and the YWCA. The money will help pay some of the fees and legal expenses for people hoping to become U.S. citizens.
About 30 or 40 people are naturalized each month in Tulsa, and to get there - they've paid the fees and taken the citizenship test. The initial cost is about $1,000, but the grant will cover some of that - and the YWCA helps with prep work for the test.
Christina da Silva, City of Tulsa: "The YWCA has a track record of being able to work successfully with ESL and Civics classes and helping with the naturalization legal process," said Christina da Silva, City of Tulsa.
"The City is happy to come alongside and provide whatever support we can."
This is part of the City's "New Tulsans Initiative," a city strategy to welcome immigrants and connect them with education and work.