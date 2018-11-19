News
BAPD Releases Name Of Officer Involved In Weekend Shooting
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The Broken Arrow Police Department has released new information about an officer-involved shooting that happened Saturday.
Police say Officer Niko Wright shot and wounded Randall Wieland when officers responded to a domestic dispute call.
Investigators say Wieland yelled threats at the officers and threw knives at them. They say Wieland ignored orders to stop and Officer Wright shot him once.
Police say Wieland will be booked into jail after he is released from the hospital.
Officer Wright is on administrative leave while the incident is investigated.