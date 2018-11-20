Education Leaders Push To Expand Tulsa Charter School
TULSA, Oklahoma - Hundreds of students, parents, and staff packed the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education meeting Monday night to push for the expansion of a local charter school.
Tulsa Honor Academy is a college prep charter school near Third and Sheridan that currently serves 5th through 8th graders. Now leaders of THA hope TPS will approve a request to expand the charter school to a high school.
On its website, Tulsa Honor Academy’s mission is “to equip all scholars with the academic skills, content knowledge, and ethical character required for college graduation and life success.”
“I know [Tulsa Honor Academy] is a special place that offers a special type of education,” said THA Founder and Executive Director Elsie Urueta Pollock.
“Being the leader of the Tulsa Honor Academy is more than just a job for me. It’s my passion and my life’s purpose.”
Pollock was one of several speakers who presented before the school board Monday night. Three students, three teachers, and two parents also appealed to the school board to approve proposals for a high school expansion.
Tulsa Honor Academy is still searching for a location for their potential high school. THA tells News on 6 they hope to have the location in East Tulsa to better serve its students, but no plans have been finalized yet.
“In addition to our academic success, we have a strong community support and strong family engagement,” said Urueta Pollock, THA founder and executive director.
“Every year, we reach a 97 percent student attendance rate and a 96 percent student retention rate.”
Tulsa Honor Academy said Tulsa Public Schools hopes to have a decision on whether to let them expand to high school on December 3rd.