Sources Report Death Of Last Tulsa Race Riot Survivor
Wednesday, November 21st 2018, 11:33 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Multiple sources are reporting the death of the last survivor of Tulsa's Race Riot. Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was the first African American woman to enter the U.S. Coast Guard and was a retired psychologist and professor.
She also served in World War II as a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Women's Reserve.
She was 103.
Hooker was most recently in the news for helping a film crew with "Greenwood Avenue: A Virtual Reality Experience." She was also honored on Veteran's Day when Google included her profile in a graphic on their home page.
The Greenwood business district was destroyed during the 1921 Race Riot, which many are starting to call the Tulsa Race Massacre.