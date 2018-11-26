5 Charged In Broken Arrow Thanksgiving Day Burglary That Ended With 1 Suspect Shot
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Police say five suspects have been charged in a burglary on Thanksgiving morning that ended with one of them being shot by the homeowner.
According to police, a group of people broke into a home near 31st & Kenosha at 4:45 a.m. on November 22, 2018.
Police identify the suspects as:
Sean Andrew English, 19
Dalton James Turney, 21
Zachary Ryan Turney, 29
Trenton Traymond Slade, 23
Steven Snider, 19
Police say each man has been charged with 1st-degree burglary, 1st-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and violation of the Computer Crimes Act. They say Zachary Turney also faces a charge of committing a felony after a previous conviction.
Police say they've temporarily released the suspect who was shot so he can receive more treatment in the hospital. They haven't released his name.
They say a 7th suspect will also be charged.