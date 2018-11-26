Crime
Woman Arrested For Owasso Murder, Still Awaiting Trial For Previous Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're learning more about one of the suspects in a Tulsa murder. Officers arrested Kelsey Lipp for the murder of Dustin Barham.
Investigators say Lipp and her cousin lured Barham to an apartment to rob him. They say the robbery went wrong, and Barham was shot and killed. Lipp was previously charged and is still awaiting trial in a similar set-up robbery that happened in 2016.
In that case, prosecutors say the victim shot Lipp in the leg.