Devastating News For Glenpool Child Struggling With Brain Tumors
GLENPOOL, Oklahoma - Bailey Dodson is the 4-year-old from Glenpool who is battling an inoperable brain tumor. On Wednesday, her mom notified News On 6 that Bailey’s DIPG tumor is in progression and growing and she's also developed a 2nd tumor.
She's showing symptoms again like head tilt, difficulty walking, and the left side of her face is starting to droop a bit. An MRI scan of her spine will be performed on Thursday at St. Jude to see if there are other tumors developing.
At this point, they say more radiation is the only hope. Bailey was diagnosed nearly a year ago after complaining of an earache and given 9-months to live.