Oklahoma Voters To Decide Multiple Issues On Election Day
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tuesday is Election Day, and voters across Green Country will decide a number of issues on the ballot.
We told you earlier about the school board elections here in Tulsa. Jenks voters will also have big decisions to make when it comes to education.
Jenks voters will vote on a $14 million bond that the district says will not raise taxes above what they are now and will be spread across all of its schools.
Related Story: Jenks Voters Asked To Approve $14 Million School Bond Issue
District leaders say they'll use the money to upgrade facilities such as more security cameras, building repairs and better equipment. It will also pay for a classroom wing expansion at the Freshmen Academy and upgrades to the soccer complex.
Meanwhile in Rogers County, voters will decide on a one-cent sales tax that was in place for 30 years until it was defeated last year.