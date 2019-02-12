News
Voters In Rogers County, Jenks School District Approve Propositions
Tuesday, February 12th 2019, 9:22 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Voters approved two school bond issues in the Jenks school district, while voters in Rogers County restored a 1-cent sales tax that will fund road and bridge maintenance.
Jenks voters overwhelmingly approved two separate bond propositions worth more $14.3 million for the district by a margin of 82 percent to 18 percent.
Related Story: Jenks Voters Asked To Approve $14 Million School Bond Issue
Voters in Rogers County approved the 1-cent sales tax, with 5,994 "yes" votes to 1,981 "no" votes.