ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A chase suspect accused of trying to run over Rogers County deputies Monday night is now in custody along with a woman accused of harboring him.

Investigators say Chad Anderson was staying at Shelby Stambeck's house and wouldn’t come outside. Investigators eventually got inside and say they found Anderson with a gunshot wound that happened during the chase.

Investigators say a deputy fired shots at Anderson's car because he tried to hit deputies at a roadblock. Anderson is being treated at a hospital then will be booked into jail.

 