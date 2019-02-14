News
Rogers County Chase Suspect Now In Custody
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A chase suspect accused of trying to run over Rogers County deputies Monday night is now in custody along with a woman accused of harboring him.
Investigators say Chad Anderson was staying at Shelby Stambeck's house and wouldn’t come outside. Investigators eventually got inside and say they found Anderson with a gunshot wound that happened during the chase.
Investigators say a deputy fired shots at Anderson's car because he tried to hit deputies at a roadblock. Anderson is being treated at a hospital then will be booked into jail.