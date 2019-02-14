Rescue Groups Caring For Dozens Of Animals Seized In Tulsa County
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Rescue groups are caring for dozens of animals confiscated in an animal cruelty investigation.
Tulsa County deputies asked the Humane Society of Tulsa and Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue to take horses, dogs, and pigs from a home near Skiatook. Deputies say they've been at the property near 126th Street North and Lewis several times for problems regarding the animals in the past.
The district attorney will decide if charges will be filed against the woman who lives there. Blaze’s Tribute Equine Rescue took 28 horses to its location in Harrah, not far from Oklahoma City.
"There's a lot of hazards going on here,” Natalee Cross with the non-profit said.
Cross said there is a clear overbreeding problem.
"There's too many studs running with too many mares,” She said. “This is not really what anyone would call a good program for horses if you're breeding."
The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said dogs and pigs were feeding off several dead horses on the property. The Humane Society of Tulsa will care for the pigs, dogs and a litter of puppies, which could later be put up for adoption.
"We'll give them a couple of days to kind of decompress, because this is pretty stressful for them,” Humane Society of Tulsa Executive Director Ashley Villines said.
Deputies also said there's not enough water for all the animals.
“Her defense was she thought that the horses were wild and that they would be able to break the ice to get to the water. Well, we had a horse perhaps try to do that and end up in the pond,” Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Roebuck said.
That horse, up to its neck in ice-cold water, had to be put down a few days ago. Roebuck said that's what triggered the investigation. She said Wednesday a neighbor called about another horse, running loose with an open gash on its leg.
"It's disheartening,” Cross said. “You never want to come up on a situation like this and see this many horses with all different levels of some form of neglect."