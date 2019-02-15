News
USS Tulsa Merchandise Available At Historical Society
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Navy commissions the USS Tulsa Saturday in San Francisco, but you can get official merchandise here in town. The gift shop at the Tulsa Historical Society has official hats, T-shirts and coffee mugs.
And there's the history of the other ships named for Tulsa. The Tulsa Historical Society is open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2445 South Peoria Avenue.
Make sure you tune in Saturday as we'll have live coverage of the USS Tulsa's commissioning. News On 6 Anchor Craig Day will be live in San Francisco at 6 p.m.
Related Story: USS Tulsa Adds Artwork Made In Oklahoma