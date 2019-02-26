1 Dead After Being Hit By A Truck In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - One person is dead after being hit by a truck near Admiral and Memorial.
Police say they believe the victim had just left a liquor store across the street when he was hit by a truck.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police say they're depending on the medical examiner to identify the victim.
Officers also say they believe the victim had been drinking but they're still working to determine that.
One witness says she believes better lighting in the area could help avoid accidents like this one.
"You can hardly see anything, you know, even with the car lights and stuff, you still can't tell until you're right there on it and it's too late," says Donna Bird.
This is the second deadly accident involving a pedestrian in less than 24 hours.
On Monday, a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle near 91st Street and Yale.