At that time, Undersheriff Mark Kirschner said the women's bathroom at the Nowata County Jail hasn't had a working sink for more than a month. In order for people living in the pods to do basic things like wash their hands, they have to use the shower.

There were exposed cables, mold and unusable facilities, according to law enforcement. The jail also does not have a sprinkler system.

"It's just a constant danger for them for us for anyone who comes in or out of this facility," said Undersheriff Mark Kirschner.