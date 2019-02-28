Nowata County Jail Evacuated Due To High Carbon Monoxide Levels
NOWATA, Oklahoma - Nowata County Jail is being evacuated due to high carbon monoxide levels. Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett said the prisoners will be transported to another county.
Authorities said after a dispatcher complained of feeling ill, the Nowata Fire Department responded to the scene. Firefighters discovered the gas concentration, and the decision was made to evacuate the building.
The prisoners will be held at another jail facility until the Nowata facility is deemed to be safe.
If any law enforcement services are needed in Nowata County, residents should call 918-599-9537, the sheriff said.
News On 6 spoke to Barnett in February when she told us the jail is in bad shape and is a danger to inmates and employees.
"I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," said Undersheriff Mark Kirschner.
At that time, Undersheriff Mark Kirschner said the women's bathroom at the Nowata County Jail hasn't had a working sink for more than a month. In order for people living in the pods to do basic things like wash their hands, they have to use the shower.
There were exposed cables, mold and unusable facilities, according to law enforcement. The jail also does not have a sprinkler system.
"It's just a constant danger for them for us for anyone who comes in or out of this facility," said Undersheriff Mark Kirschner.