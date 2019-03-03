News
Nowata County Jail Status To Be Determined After Carbon Monoxide Leak
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Nowata County Commissioners will meet on Monday to discuss future plans for the jail.
The Fire Department evacuated all 18 inmates to the Washington County Jail last Thursday when they found high levels of carbon monoxide in the building.
Both the jail and the Sheriff’s Office are now safe from carbon monoxide and methane gases but County officials say since they don’t know the specific cause of the leak it’s not clear when the inmates will move back to Nowata County.